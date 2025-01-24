January 7, 1965

Eldon Tomlin, 24, of Hart, West Virgina, and Herbert Bragg, of Verdaville, West Virginia, were arrested Monday morning by Sheriff Chester Osman, just 30 minutes after he had taken office.

Sheriff Osman also recovered the merchandise taken from the Shiveley Store and service station, at Rome, which the pair had entered earlier in the night. With the pair was Bragg’s wife and three small children that were taken to the Wilson Children’s Home, West Union, where they were kept and clothed. Later Monday evening James Garrison, superintendent at the home, placed the four on a bus and sent them to Huntington, West Virginia. They were in no way connected with the robbery, authorities stated.

The men were apprehended in their car near Stout’s Run along with Mrs. Bragg and the children. The stolen merchandise was also found near the bridge where they were parked.

The theft included around $25 in cash and some merchandise taken from the store.

Roy Shaffer, who resides near the store, fired a shot into the air when the two men attempted to tamper with his car parked in front of his residence. While he was doing that his wife called Sheriff Osman. The men fled on foot.

Officers believe the men had car trouble and apparently their battery failed to start the vehicle after they were attempting to leave the scene and planned to take the battery from the Shaffer car.

Deputies Frank Young and Robert Floyd assisted Sheriff Osman along with the State Highway Patrol who dispatched a cruiser to the scene. The men were arrested 30 minutes after receiving the call.

Mr. Garrison stated the Bragg children were without shoes and very little clothing. The mother informed him they were on their way to Chicago at the time. Bragg had $30 in cash besides the stolen money which was turned over to his wife to buy clothing for the children.

Breaking and entering in the night time charges were expected to be filed against the pair sometime today. They will be given hearings in the county court at which time bonds will be set.