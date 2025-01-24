Josephine Hurst, age 87 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2025. Josephine was born November 23, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Frank snd Louise (Rettig) Lochbrunner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Arnold Hurst and a grandson, John Paul Hurst.

Survivors include three sons, Mike Hurst and Nancy of Manchester, Joe Hurst and Robin of Newport, Tennessee and Jeffery Hurst of Carlisle, Ohio; sister Bonnie Heming of Batavia; nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.

You may sign Josephine’s online tribute @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.