Kevin Cox age 61 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 27,2023 at the Good Samaritan Hospital. Kevin was born on August 14, 1962, the son of the late Clarence and Joan (Harper) Cox in Adams County, Ohio. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Connie Cox and daughter Amanda Cox-Wallingford.

Survivors include his daughter, Cayela Cox of West Union, Ohio; son, Kevin Cox, Jr. of West Union, Ohio; Deborah Cox-Sweeney and Martin of Oregon; son-in-law Jimmy Wallingford, Sr. of West Union, Ohio; grandson Jimmy Wallingford, Jr. of West Union, Ohio; nephew Ryan Fryman of West Union, Ohio; niece Gabby Davis of West Union, Ohio; and best friend Mark Jones of West Union, Ohio.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Kirker Cemetery, under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. t 10 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

