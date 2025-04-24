Submitted News

The Charles H. Eyre American Legion Auxiliary Unit 633 is proud to announce the recipient of the Roland Johnson Memorial Scholarship. The 2025 recipients is Katelynn Boerger.

Katelynn will receive a check for $500 to ease some of the financial burdens faced as she begins full time college this fall. The award will be presented at the North Adams High School Scholarship Awards Ceremony in May.

In 2023, the Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633 lost a long-time member, Roland Johnson. Roland had a special relationship with our American Legion Auxiliary. He attended the Auxiliary’s monthly veteran lunch. If you ever attended when Roland was there, you know that he was the life of the room. He enjoyed the camaraderie he shared with Auxiliary members. When he became unable to attend, the Auxiliary made sure his lunch was delivered to him. The Johnson family, our American Legion Auxiliary, and our American Legion worked together to create the Johnson family funded award.

This year, the Johnson family made their decision based on specific answers given on the application to questions compiled by the family.

The scholarship is open to North Adams High School juniors or seniors planning to attend college full time in the fall. Applicants must be a direct descendant of an honorably discharged veteran.