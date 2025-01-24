January 10-17, 2025
Cherry Fork Farm Supply to Cherry Fork Feed and Supplies LLC, Wayne TWP, 2.769 ac.
Edward R. Kells, Patti L. Kells to Michael Allen Kells, Pamela Verneda Kells, Monroe TWP, 2.594 ac.
Cailee A. Christman, Zachary B. Christman to Daniel C. Curran, Wendy J. Curran, Winchester TWP, 5.000 ac.
Mary Judith McFarland to Ronald P. McLaughlin II, Winchester Village, 0.820 ac., Lot 3, Winchester Village, 2.165 ac., Lot 1, 2 & 3.
Heather J. Purtee Smart, Lucky Smart, Lucky H. Smart to Heather J. Purtee Smart, Lucky H. Smart, Scott TWP, 3.624 ac.
Dustin T. Boldman, Miranda L. Boldman to Diana Sowards, George Sowards, Peebles Village, 0.372 ac.
Lloyd Dean Stone, Tammy L. Stone to David G. Uetrecht Jr., Kathryn A. Uetrecht, Meigs TWP, 31.842 ac.
Crater Edge LLC to Angalena Maria Malavenda, Bratton TWP, 19.521 ac.
Denise L. Birt, Ronald E. Birt to David T. Bohl, Jina L. Bohl, Tiffin TWP, 56.4250 ac.
Jonathan Kitchen, Raegene Kitchen, Ragene Kitchen to Jonathan Kitchen, Ragene Kitchen, Brush Creek TWP, 1.80 ac., Brush Creek TWP, 1.49 ac.
Jeff Evans, Jeffrey Evans, Tammy Evans, Tammy L. Evans to Evans Living Trust, Jeff W. Evans Trustee, Tammy Evans Trustee, Franklin TWP, 1.000 ac., Seaman Village, 4.739 ac.
Justina H. Jolly, Troy A. Jolly to Catherine Corrill, Kenneth Corrill, Manchester Village, 0.115 ac., Lot 3.
James E. Erkenbrecher to Susan Irene Aldridge, Liberty TWP, 0.56 ac., Liberty TWP, 0.750 ac.
Velma Potts to Jeni L. Brown, Monroe TWP, 1.78 ac.
Christina Cooper, Kelly Cooper to Flannery’s Sand Stone & Storage LLC, Tiffin TWP, 5.200 ac.