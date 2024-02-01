Willa “Cricket” J. Chatman, 80 years of age, of West Chester, formerly of the Locust Grove community of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the Chesterwood Continuing Care Retirement Community, in West Chester, Ohio.

Willa was born on March 12, 1943, in Peebles, Ohio, the daughter of the late Audrey (Hoop) and Howard Swayne. Willa was employed as a secretary.

In addition to her parents, Willa was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Auburn; and by her brother, Frank Swayne; and her sister, Phyllis Swayne.

Willa is survived by her daughters, Melissa Hail of Ironton; and Angela (Jason Reeves) Auburn of West Chester; her sister-in-law, Kay Swayne of Peebles; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Willa will be greatly missed by her six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.