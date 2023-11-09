Cheryl Lana (Dillow) Daulton died November 9, 2023 at home. She was born June 27, 1946 in Friendship, Ohio on Pond Run to Rev. Clyde and Mollie (Evans) Dillow.

Cheryl was employed by the Ohio Valley Local Schools for 34 years. She was a member of the East Liberty Church for 27 years and belonged to the Ladies Aide.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Daulton; son Bryan Daulton; granddaughter Morgan Ray-Ann Daulton; grandson Ernie “Trae” Smalley; two brothers, Marvin Dillow and Dean Dillow; parents Rev. Clyde and Mollie Dillow.

She was united in marriage to Ray Daulton on April 4, 1965. They shared 49 years together. They had three children, Rajeana (Ernest) Smalley of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Lisa and (Sam) Grooms of Seaman, Ohio and Bryan Ray Daulton (deceased). Survivors also include three grandchildren, Justin (Chasity) Grooms of Circleville, Ohio, Jerrod (Emily) Grooms of Winchester, Ohio and Natosha (Gerald) Galvan of Tulsa, Oklahoma; five great grandchildren, Nathaniel, Emery, and Carly Grooms of Circleville, Jayda Grooms of Winchester and Sophia Galvan of Tulsa, Oklahoma; four sisters, Joyce (John) Caraway of Blue Creek, Patricia Hayslip of West Union, Doris (Stephen) Simmons of Eaton and Brenda (Sandy) Roush of West Union; three brothers, Roscoe (Diane) Dillow of Kettering, Burl (Donna) Dillow of Blue Creek and Jerry (Tammy) Dillow of Blue Creek; and sister-in-law Patty Dillow of Lynx.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the East Liberty Church with Jason Hayslip officiating. Burial will follow in the East Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service at the church from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.