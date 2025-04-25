Axie Jeanie Boldman, 80, of West Union, Ohio, died April 21, 2025 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center in West Union. Axie was born May 5, 1944, in Blue Creek. Axie was preceded in death by parents Doad Othel Boldman and Hazel Louanna (Taylor) Boldman; husband, Ray “Bud” Boldman; one sister, Grace (Parks) Ewing; and one sister-in-law, Patty Boldman.

Axie is survived by one daughter, Connie Myers of West Union; two sons, Billy “Pilk” Boldman and Danny Boldman, both of Cedar Mills; one granddaughter, Brandie Myers; one grandson, Toby Myers; one great granddaughter, Serinty Rowlands; one great grandson, Drayden Holbrook; one great great grandson, Ryler Allen Tony; one sister, Darlene Myers of Blue Creek; two brothers, Robert Boldman and Douglas Boldman of Wamsley; and a special neighbor and friend, Greg Weaver of Cedar Mills.

Axie gave her heart to God and was baptized in 2018. She found great comfort and joy in knowing she had a better place when God called her home. She attended Boyd Avenue Church in West Union as long as her health permitted.

The graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 25, 2025 at the Whiteoak Cemetery in Cedar Mills in Adams County under the direction of the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Jim Shumach officiated.

