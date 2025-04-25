By Julia McCane-Knox

Imagine discovering a world of stories, creativity, and connection right in your own neighborhood. At your local library, each event is a new opportunity to learn, share, and have fun together. If you are a lifelong reader, check out our book displays for something interesting to read. If you are a curious crafter, come to one of our craft programs. If you are a parent looking for a program to prepare your children for kindergarten, check out preschool Storytime.

Start your week with a thoughtful discussion at the Peebles Library Book Club on Monday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m. This month’s featured title is “What the Stones Remember” by Patrick Lane. You’re invited to share your thoughts, listen to different perspectives, and enjoy the company of fellow book lovers.

If you enjoy getting creative, don’t miss the crafting event at the North Adams Library on Saturday, May 3 at 2 p.m. Adults can turn old jewelry into one-of-a-kind charm bookmarks. This hands-on session is a perfect way to learn how to recycle and repurpose old jewelry, all while finding inspiration in our collection of jewelry-making books.

Storytime is more than a fun outing; it helps your child build essential skills for kindergarten and beyond. Through reading, singing, and hands-on activities, your child strengthens language, motor, and social development in a welcoming environment.

Upcoming Storytimes include Watermelon Storytime at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 29 at the North Adams Library, Volcano Storytime at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 30 at the Peebles Library;, Weather Storytime at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 30 and again at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 1 at the Manchester Library and Watermelon Storytime at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 1 at the West Union Library. In addition, continue the learning experience at home by taking home an Enrichment Kit, which offers book recommendations and focuses on phonics, math, motor skills, life skills, and art.

Calling all kids aged 6 to 11! Have you seen the Minecraft Movie, yet? Here’s your chance to see what the fuss is about. Come play Minecraft at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 3 at the West Union Library. Build epic creations, solve challenges, and work together in a fun and friendly gaming space.

Looking for something the whole family can enjoy? Family Game Day at the Manchester Library is the place to be! Join us at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30 for a wide selection of board games. Whether you love classics or want to try something new, you’ll find a game that brings laughter and friendly competition to your afternoon.

Teens aged 12 to 18 are invited to Teen Game Time at the West Union Library on Saturday, May 3 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Gather with friends for an hour of casual board games and great conversation in a laid-back atmosphere made just for you.

Celebrate Mother’s Day early with a special craft event at the Manchester Library on Saturday, May 3 from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Create a heartfelt card or gift for your mother or a loved one. All ages are welcome, and all materials will be provided.

Explore something new at your library. From engaging Storytimes and book clubs to creative crafts and exciting games, there’s always a reason to stop by. For more information, contact your local branch. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 — North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 — Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 — West Union Library: 937-544-2591.