News Release

The Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) proudly welcomes Aubrey Clark, APRN-CNP, a board-certified nurse practitioner specializing in Gastroenterology, to its outstanding team of healthcare providers. Aubrey sees patients at ACRMC Family Medicine in Mt. Orab, West Union and the main hospital campus in Seaman.

With more than 10 years of experience in Gastroenterology, Aubrey Clark brings a wealth of knowledge in diagnosing and treating a wide range of digestive disorders, including acid reflux, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn’s Disease, ulcerative colitis, and other gastrointestinal conditions. She is committed to delivering personalized, compassionate care that improves patients’ digestive health and overall well-being.

“Aubrey’s clinical expertise and commitment to patient education align seamlessly with our mission to provide accessible, high-quality care close to home,” said Alan Bird, Chief Executive Officer of ACRMC. “Her presence across multiple locations allows us to better serve the needs of our community and support individuals with complex digestive health concerns.”

Board certified in Gastroenterology, Aubrey Clark holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice from The Ohio State University, a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Cincinnati, and a Bachelor of Science from Mount St. Joseph University.

“My approach to care is rooted in respect and collaboration,” Clark shared. “I believe in educating patients, helping them understand their conditions, possible causes, and involving them in their care decisions. The digestive system plays a vital role in our overall health, and I’m passionate about helping people feel their best.”

When not seeing patients, Aubrey enjoys spending time with her husband, playing outdoors with her three Belgian Malinois, antiquing, and caring for her flock of ducks, chickens, and turkeys.

Aubrey Clark, APRN-CNP, is now accepting new patients at ACRMC Family Medicine in Mt. Orab, West Union, and Adams County Regional Medical Center. To schedule an appointment or learn more about our comprehensive services, please call (937) 550-3657 or visit acrmc.com/clinics.