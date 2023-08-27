Anita Kirker, age 64, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Satur dayAugust 26, 2023 at her home.

She was born October 14, 1958 in Adams County, Ohio, daughter of the late Elsworth “Tudy” Edenfield and Velma Clark Edenfield.

She was a member of the Mowrystown Church of Christ, Winchester Homecoming Festival Committee, and was a supporter for the Adams County Humane Society. She was a former employee at Cargill and Nutrien Ag for several years and was an avid bowler for many years.

Surviving are several cousins and many friends.

In addition to her parents, Anita was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Dale Kirker and a sister, Nadine Kauntz.

Services will be held at the Mowrystown Church of Christ, Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chris Gobin officiating. Interment will follow in the Winchester Cemetery in Winchester, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the church Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 5 – 8 p.m.

The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown is serving the family.

If desired, contributions in Anita’s memory may be made to the Mowrystown Church of Christ P.O. Box 17 Mowrystown, OH 45155 or Homeward Bound Animal Rescue https://www.homewardboundrescue.org/.