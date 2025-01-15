By Teresa Carr

From Sunrise Senior Living – Stories of Seniors Doing Amazing Things

Think retirement is a time to slow down? Not so say many older adults. Read these inspiring stories if you need a little motivation.

Age is just a number. That’s a phrase we’ve all probably heard many times, but it is a good one to live by. While retirement may be a season in life most of us look forward to for many years, the thought of aging can create uncertainty for some. In a culture obsessed with youth, it’s easy to understand why. The stereotypes about seniors often equate this demographic group with illness and sadness, while linking younger people with vitality and beauty.

In reality, older adults are enjoying longer, healthier lives. They are actively engaged in their families and communities and pursuing long-dreamed-of passions. From leading voter registration drives to starting their own podcasts, seniors are thriving after retirement. Research shows that engagement and socialization can improve older adults’ health in a variety of ways ranging from lower rates of depression to a stronger immune system.

If you need a little motivation to make the most of your retirement, these stories will inspire you.

· Rodeo champ keeps riding: Aging doesn’t require you to give up hobbies that mean the most to you. Just ask Allan Johnson. At 80 years old, the rodeo champion is still competing! It’s a sport he took up in 1946 at just 16 years of age.

· Captain Kirk goes to space: Who could forget the sight of actor William Shatner, known for his role as Captain Kirk on Star Trek, blasting off to space in a rocket in the fall of 2021. Shatner was 91 years old at the time. He’s since credited that trip with opening his eyes to the threat of climate change.

· Fighting viruses from AIDS to COVID: The Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has been a warrior in the battles against AIDs, Ebola, COVID-19, and a variety of health problems in between. While the 81-year-old is getting ready to step down from his current role, Dr. Fauci has made it clear his work will continue.

· Running marathons as a senior: Think you need to be on the younger side to run a marathon? Think again. Older adults are signing up for half and full marathons every day. In May of 2022 at the Buffalo Marathon, for example, there were 5 runners age 80 or older.

· Competitive track and field athlete: Another story that will inspire you belongs to Kay Glynn. Even on the coldest of days, the 69-year-old laces up her shoes and heads outdoors to practice long jump, high jump, and pole vault. She’s one of almost 14,000 older adults who competes in the Senior Olympics.

Older adults can and should continue to develop their own personalize styles at every age. Stay active, eat healthy, but most of all, have fun.

Just A Thought: “Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.” George Bernard Shaw