Press Release

U.S. Congressman Dave Taylor (OH-02) was selected by his colleagues to serve on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the House Agriculture Committee in the 119th Congress.

“I am committed to ensuring the safety and development of infrastructure in rural Ohio and look forward to moving Ohio’s Second District forward through my role on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure,” said Congressman Taylor. “And with agriculture being a backbone of Southern Ohio, I’m excited to work with my colleagues on the House Agriculture Committee to bolster Ohio’s agriculture industry, expand broadband access to our rural communities, and support our farmers, ranchers, and producers. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work for the American people.”

Congressman Taylor was sworn in to the 119th Congress on January 3.

Congressman David Taylor represents Ohio’s Second Congressional District which includes Clermont, Clinton, Pike, Adams, Brown, Highland, Ross, Scioto, Pickaway, Hocking, Vinton, Jackson, Lawrence, Gallia, and Meigs counties, as well as part of Fayette County.