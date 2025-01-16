Workers near completion on the new roof at Miller’s Funiture on Wheat Ridge on Thursday, January 9. The Miller family and local community banded together following the collapse to complete the job quickly. (Photo vourtesy of Kristina Miller)

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Adams County recently experienced the brunt of Winter Storm Blair, a powerful weather system that swept through the Midwest, leaving a blanket of snow, icy winds, and dangerously cold temperatures in its wake. For the residents of Wheat Ridge, an Amish community known for its strong traditions and close-knit bonds, the storm was not just a test of endurance but a trial of resilience.

For the Miller family, owners of the beloved Miller’s Furniture, the storm brought an unexpected and unwelcome challenge. The roof of their 34,000-square-foot store, a landmark in the area, collapsed late Monday night, January 6, under the immense weight of the accumulated snow. The incident underscored the storm’s severity and marked the beginning of an intense recovery effort that would rally the community.

The collapse occurred at the center peak of the building, where the wooden trusses supporting the roof gave way under the load. The rest of the structure, including the sidewalls and foundation, remained intact, sparing the building from a complete loss. Inside, approximately 10% of the handcrafted furniture sustained damage, a fortunate outcome given the scale of the disaster.

The damage was discovered early Tuesday morning by an employee who arrived at 7:30 a.m. to begin the workday. “We’re not exactly sure when it happened,” said Daniel Miller, Jr., owner and operator of the store. “It could have been late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, but it was obvious that the snow was just too much for the roof to handle.”

Winter Storm Blair was one of the most severe weather events to hit the region in years, dumping over 10 inches of snow in some parts of Adams County and bringing temperatures well below freezing. The storm caused widespread disruption and posed significant challenges to local businesses and residents alike.

True to the spirit of the Amish community, the Miller family was not left to face the aftermath alone. News of the collapse spread quickly throughout Wheat Ridge, and by the afternoon of January 7, dozens of neighbors, friends and other community members had gathered at the store to lend a hand. Equipped with tools, ladders and even heavy machinery, volunteers worked tirelessly to clear debris, salvage furniture and prepare the site for repairs.

Over the course of two days, the community’s combined efforts cleared away the remnants of the collapsed roof and secured the building for reconstruction. By January 9, just three days after the incident, a new roof was in place. The speed and efficiency of the rebuilding process were nothing short of remarkable, showcasing the expertise and dedication of those involved.

However, the work is far from over. Interior repairs, including insulation, lighting and ceiling restoration, are ongoing. Daniel Miller estimates it will take about a month to fully restore the store to its former condition. Despite the challenges ahead, he remains optimistic about the timeline. “We’re hoping to have everything back to normal soon,” he said.

For the Millers, the ordeal has been a profound reminder of the importance of faith and community. Amish traditions emphasize reliance on God, family and neighbors, and these principles were evident in every aspect of the recovery effort.

The experience has also deepened the family’s gratitude for their community. “We couldn’t have done this without everyone’s help,” Daniel said.

Founded decades ago, Miller’s Furniture has grown from humble beginnings to become a cornerstone of the Wheat Ridge community. The store, known for its handcrafted furniture and commitment to quality, draws customers from across the state and beyond.

The adjoining bakery and bulk food stores, operated by other members of the Miller family, add to the destination’s appeal, offering freshly baked goods, pantry staples, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Together, these businesses form a vital part of the local economy and serve as a gathering place for residents and visitors alike.

The roof collapse may have been a setback, but it has not diminished the Millers’ determination to continue their legacy. For them, their work is about more than running a business—it’s about preserving tradition, fostering connections, and serving their community with integrity.

Winter Storm Blair was a formidable adversary, testing the endurance of everyone in its path. For the Miller family and the Wheat Ridge community, it was a moment of challenge—but also one of triumph. The swift recovery effort, fueled by faith and a shared commitment to helping one another, is a testament to the resilience and unity that define this close-knit Amish enclave.

As the Millers prepare to welcome customers back to their store, they do so with a renewed sense of purpose and gratitude. Winter Storm Blair may have caused the roof to collapse, but it also revealed the strength of the foundation beneath—a foundation built on faith, community, and a deep sense of belonging.