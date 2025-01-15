The interior of an ODOT plow and salt truck is illuminated as it works to clear the roadways in Southern Ohio of snow and ice. (Photo Provided by ODOT District 9)

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

In Adams County, winter storms are more than a seasonal inconvenience—they’re a call to action for the dedicated team of snow plow drivers who work tirelessly to keep roadways safe. These men and women, all local to the community, embody a deep sense of pride and commitment to their neighbors as they brave the elements to clear the paths we rely on.

Jeremy Grooms, a seasoned manager with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), shared with The Defender an inside look at the grueling yet vital work these drivers perform, especially during events like Winter Storm Blair. It’s a story of preparedness, perseverance and a profound connection to the community they serve.

When winter looms, preparation is everything. For the team at ODOT, this begins with vigilance. “We monitor weather systems daily,” Grooms explains, referencing advanced tools like Weather Sentry and DTN that provide precise hourly forecasts. These forecasts allow the team to anticipate storms and strategize their response in advance.

Once a storm is on the horizon, the garage transforms into a hub of activity. Crews check the fleet of trucks, inspecting each vehicle to ensure it’s ready to handle harsh conditions. Any repairs are expedited to get equipment operational. Supplies are restocked, including salt, liquid brine, and Apex—a powerful de-icer used for sub-zero temperatures.

“We ensure we have plenty of materials on hand,” Grooms says, emphasizing the importance of being prepared for long and intense storms. Scheduling becomes critical, with shifts arranged to provide round-the-clock coverage.

“If the storm hits during normal hours, we start with the people we already have in the garage,” Grooms explains. “After hours, we move to an overtime roster and keep 11 to 12 drivers on the road at all times. Crews switch out at midnight and noon.”

When the snow begins to fall, the drivers face their toughest challenge yet- navigating the storm. “You just have to have a lot of patience,” Grooms says, reflecting on his own experience as a driver for nearly three decades. The job demands sharp focus and steady nerves, as visibility often drops to near zero.

“You’ve got your defroster cranked up, windshield wipers on high, and you just creep along,” Grooms explains. “Traffic can be one of the biggest issues we face.”

During the early stages of a storm, impatient drivers often attempt to pass snow plows, a move that endangers everyone on the road. Even well-meaning motorists who follow too closely can create problems by blinding drivers with their headlights or disrupting visibility in the mirrors.

But the drivers push through these challenges. Their mission is clear, keep the roads open and safe, starting with priority routes. State Routes 32, 41, 247, and other major thoroughfares are the first focus, ensuring access for emergency responders and critical travel. “These are the roads we aim to clear as quickly as possible, especially when storms hit during work or school hours,” Grooms explains.

The process of snow removal is as much a science as it is a skill. The ODOT team relies on a combination of rock salt, liquid brine, and Apex to combat icy conditions. Each material is carefully selected based on temperature.

“Salt and brine work effectively above 20 degrees,” Grooms says. “But once we drop below that, we switch to Apex, which can work in temperatures as low as zero.” Pre-wetting the salt with brine or Apex accelerates its activation, allowing it to melt snow and ice faster.

The team doesn’t stop with just clearing snow; they actively monitor road conditions, responding to emergencies and trouble spots. “If there’s an accident or recovery effort, we’ll send a truck to that location to lay extra salt,” Grooms explains. “That gives emergency crews better traction to work safely.”

What truly sets Adams County’s snow plow drivers apart is their dedication to the community. These are not faceless workers—they are neighbors, friends, and family members who take immense pride in their role.

“They live here,” Grooms says with evident pride. “They take pride in getting their roads cleared and doing the best they can for the people who live here.”

The work comes with sacrifices. Drivers often miss holidays, birthdays, and family gatherings to respond to storms. Long shifts—sometimes extending from noon to midnight or midnight to noon—are the norm during extended storms. Despite the grueling schedule, their commitment never wavers.

“The men and women in this garage are incredibly dedicated,” Grooms says. “They step up every time, no matter the circumstances. They’re the ones out there in the middle of the night, making sure people can get to work, school, or home safely.”

The snow plow drivers of Adams County and Southern Ohio are more than public servants—they are unsung heroes who face winter’s harshest conditions with grit and determination. Their work often goes unnoticed by the public, but it is impossible to overstate its importance.

From clearing critical routes for emergency services to ensuring roads are safe for motorists, these drivers are the backbone of the community’s winter response. Their efforts provide not only safety but also peace of mind to thousands who rely on passable roads during the most challenging weather.

As Winter Storm Blair and other storms sweep through southern Ohio, these dedicated individuals remain steadfast in their mission. Their work is a testament to the resilience and pride that define Adams County, and to them, we owe our gratitude and safe passage through the snow.

To the hardworking ODOT drivers of Adams County- thank you for all you do.