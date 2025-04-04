Robert Malculm Elkins, age 67, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at home.

He was born May 25, 1957 in Nashville, Tennessee, son of the late Leon Elkins and Geneveive Hayes Elkins.

Robert was a longtime member of the Seaman Life Squad and the Seaman Fire Department.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara Jo Elkins, whom he married July 4, 1985; two sons, Robert Tyler Elkins and James Kyle Elkins; three grandchildren, McKinna Elkins, Brenson Elkins and Kaia Elkins; three brothers, Bill Elkins of Sardinia, Buddy (Melba) Elkins of Hillsboro and Marvin (Jamie) Shaffer of Kansas City, Missouri; sister, Susan Able of Sardinia; and several close friends, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a sister, Genny “GenGen” Elkins.

A Celebration of Robert’s life will be held at a later date.

The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

Contributions in Robert memory may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.

