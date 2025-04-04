News Release

Since 1975, Southern State’s Health Sciences Department has supported students in their journey to become highly skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals. The program has earned a reputation for its hands-on approach to nursing education, a supportive learning environment, and an unwavering commitment to student success.

When Adams Countian Teauna Swayne decided to enroll at Southern State as a College Credit Plus student, accessibility, affordability, and quality instruction aided her decision.

After graduating from high school, Swayne decided to stay at Southern State to finish her degree. “I am currently majoring in nursing,” said Swayne. “I like that this program focuses on academic excellence, clinical experiences, and holistic development, ensuring that I will not only be proficient in nursing techniques but also a compassionate caregiver,” Swayne added.

The Nursing Program at Southern State offers an accredited curriculum that prepares students like Swayne to become registered nurses (RNs) equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in today’s dynamic healthcare field.

“We are committed to providing our students with the best possible resources to help them thrive both academically and personally,” said Dr. Julianne Krebs, Dean of Nursing at Southern State. “Our faculty and staff work tirelessly to support students at every step of their journey, from their first class to graduation and beyond.”

Key features of Southern State’s Health Sciences Department include:

· State-of-the-Art Facilities: Students have access to modern simulation labs and clinical environments where they can practice real-world nursing scenarios before entering the field.

· Experienced Faculty: The program is taught by dedicated instructors with years of clinical experience and a passion for teaching and mentoring future nurses.

· Comprehensive Support Services: Students benefit from academic counseling, tutoring, career services, and mental health support to ensure they succeed both in and out of the classroom.

“Southern State has been a place where I have grown, not only in my education but as an individual by being able to express myself freely,” Swayne said. “I highly recommend Southern State’s nursing program to anyone considering this career field.”

For more information about the Nursing Program at Southern State, please visit www.sscc.edu or contact the department’s administrative assistant, Betty Cole, at 937.393.3431, Ext. 2640.

ADN applications are being accepted through June 2025.

LPN applications will be accepted from July to September 2025.