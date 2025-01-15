By Julia McCane-Knox

Get ready to join the excitement at the Adams County Public Library with an array of engaging activities for all ages. This January, we’re bringing you vibrant storytimes, creative crafts, and thrilling events that promise to make your winter days delightful.

Get ready for exciting Storytimes at your local libraries. On Tuesday, January 21 at 11 a.m., head to the North Adams Library for Nascar Storytime, where you can craft your own Nascar mobile, play with Hot Wheels, and explore “Nascar Shapes” by Christopher Jordan. On Wednesday, January 22 at 11 a.m., monkey around at the Peebles Library with cheerful songs, a paper bag monkey craft, and “Grumpy Monkey Up All Night” by Suzanne Lang.

Celebrate the beauty of winter at Nature Storytime at the Manchester Library on January 22 at 11 a.m. and January 23 at 5 p.m., where you’ll paint a magical winter tree and enjoy “A Stone Sat Still” by Brendan Wenzel. On Thursday, January 23, at 11 a.m., bring your imagination to Magic Storytime at the West Union Library. You’ll dive into enchanting books and create whimsical crafts. After each Storytime, you can take home an Enrichment Kit, which is packed with activities for phonics, motor skills, and creativity. Don’t miss these fun-filled events where stories and crafts come to life!

Children aged 6 to 11, bring your imagination to the Manchester Library at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 23 for a leisure afternoon of crafting! Design your own winter bookmarks and enjoy a cozy, creative time with friends. Express your artistic side and celebrate the winter season at this exciting event!

Families, join us at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 25 at the Peebles Library, where we’ll host a family movie afternoon. Sit back, enjoy popcorn and drinks, and share a delightful cinematic experience with your loved ones.

Hey teens! Are you ready to game? Join us for Video Game Day at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22 at the Manchester Library. Dive into an exciting lineup of video games, challenge your friends, and see who claims the title of ultimate player! Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or new to the world of video games, this event is for you.

Book lovers (aged 18 and older), come together at the Novels and Nibbles Book Club at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, at the North Adams Library. Engage in lively discussions about current and upcoming books while enjoying book-themed snacks and beverages. This event is great for connecting with fellow readers and discovering your next favorite book.

For adults eager to enhance their home improvement skills, join us at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 25 at the North Adams Library for the first session of our Household DIY Series. “Session 1: Assemble Your Tools” will guide you through the essential tools every homeowner needs and how to use them for basic repairs. Don’t miss this opportunity to boost your DIY confidence and skills.

The Adams County Public Library is the place to be this January. With such a diverse lineup of events, there’s something for everyone. Mark your calendars and join the excitment!

For more event details, visit the library’s online calendar of events or call your local library: West Union Library at 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library at 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library at 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Moreover, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest library news.