The Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition is stepping into spring with a new initiative aimed at bringing the community together on the trails. Beginning April 12, the Coalition will offer monthly guided hikes, each held at a different scenic location throughout Adams County. Open to all ages and fitness levels, the hikes are designed to encourage residents to get active, connect with others, and explore the natural beauty that surrounds them.

The hiking series is the latest effort by the Coalition to reignite local health and wellness efforts that were slowed in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the Coalition have long been focused on building a healthier, more active community, and this new initiative brings together their passion for the outdoors with their commitment to public health. Each hike will be led by a Coalition member or local volunteer who is knowledgeable about the area and excited to share it with others.

The first hike, scheduled for April 12, will be led by Nikki Garber, owner of Moondoggie Liveree Canoe and Kayak Rental. Garber is also launching guided hikes through her business this year and has been deeply involved in local outdoor recreation and ecotourism. She is currently enrolled in the Ohio State Certified Volunteer Naturalist course and plans to use her training to help educate hikers about the flora, fauna, and geology of the region.

Garber, who relocated to Adams County after living in Cincinnati for nearly two decades, quickly fell in love with the area’s rolling hills, remote beauty, and sense of untouched wilderness. Since launching Moondoggie Liveree in 2021, she has been a vocal advocate for responsible outdoor recreation and sustainable tourism in the region. In addition to kayaking and guided hikes, Garber has worked on projects such as the Buckeye Trail and has helped build awareness around the county’s more than two dozen hiking trails.

The idea for the guided hike series grew out of conversations within the Health and Wellness Coalition about how to better engage residents in outdoor activities. Coalition members realized that while Adams County offers incredible access to nature, many people either don’t know where to start or feel uncomfortable venturing out alone. The guided hikes are meant to solve both of those problems—offering companionship, guidance, and education in a relaxed, welcoming setting.

The Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition has been a driving force behind many community improvements over the past 20 years. Composed of local leaders, health professionals, volunteers, and residents, the Coalition works across sectors to promote physical activity, nutrition, mental wellness, and healthy community design. From building walking paths and installing playground equipment to creating access to fresh food and supporting local parks, the Coalition has had a hand in countless positive changes.

Notably, the Coalition has helped fund splash pads, ADA-compliant park equipment, and sidewalks that connect schools and neighborhoods. It has supported healthy eating initiatives in partnership with grocery stores and restaurants, provided bicycles to children and families, and funded benches and hydration stations along local trails and walking paths. In everything they do, the Coalition prioritizes collaboration, inclusion, and sustainability.

The hiking program is designed to reflect those values. While the hikes will take place in a variety of natural areas, including Shawnee State Forest, Chaparral Prairie, Cherry Fork Community Park, and the Buckeye Trail, efforts have also been made to ensure accessibility. During the summer months, when some residents may want to avoid ticks, snakes, or heat-related concerns, the Coalition will offer a special series of “Senior Summer Strolls” on paved walking paths.

These summer hikes will be led by Julie Mendenhall, a retired community member who has been actively involved with the Coalition and refers to herself as the “pickleball pusher.” Mendenhall’s events will include walks at locations like Adams Lake and the Winchester Multi-Use Trail, offering low-impact options for older adults or those with limited mobility. The goal is to provide year-round opportunities for everyone, regardless of age or ability, to get outside and enjoy what Adams County has to offer.

Residents who would like to stay up to date on the hike schedule or other wellness events can follow the Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition on Facebook. A new Facebook group called ACHWC Hikers and Walkers has also been created to post details, share trail tips, and encourage community engagement. The Coalition maintains a website as well, achwc.org, though most of the regular updates and announcements are shared through social media.

For those who want to get more involved, the Coalition is always open to new members and volunteers. Anyone with a passion for hiking, biking, wellness, or community improvement is welcome to join. Even residents who simply want to lead a single hike are encouraged to reach out.

The Coalition’s work is made possible through a combination of grants, private donations, and community fundraising events. Proceeds from events like Paddle Fest—scheduled this year for June 7—are reinvested into the county to support new wellness initiatives. Past funds have gone toward park renovations, playground equipment, disc golf courses, community gardens, and more.

As the weather warms and the days grow longer, Coalition members hope the guided hikes will inspire more residents to rediscover the wonders of the county they call home. From hills and hardwoods to streams and wildlife, Adams County is filled with natural treasures that many lifelong residents haven’t yet explored.

“We live in one of the most beautiful and biodiverse places in Ohio,” Garber said. “It’s easy to forget that when we get stuck in our routines. These hikes are a chance to step away from the noise, breathe in the fresh air, and see just how special this place really is.”

Whether you’re a seasoned trail-lover or someone looking to take your first walk in the woods, the Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition hopes to meet you on the trail.

