We had a fantastic time at Family Night at Peebles Elementary School on Thursday, March 20! Library Programmer Sabrena and Digital Literacy Specialist Jacob showcased all of our great library resources. Kids had a blast exploring Air Toobz, a hands-on STEM Kit from our Beyond Books collection that’s available for checkout. Thanks to everyone who visited our booth! We had a great night of learning and fun.

By Julia McCane-Knox

Investigate a world of thrilling adventures this April at the library! Put your detective skills to the test with an exciting scavenger hunt, dive into captivating Storytime adventures, or get hands-on with creative crafts and gaming challenges. Whether you’re solving clues during our Easter Scavenger Hunt, celebrating National Library Week, or exploring Earth Day activities, there’s something for everyone to discover.

Get ready for an egg-citing time at the Manchester Library with our Easter Scavenger Hunt! From Tuesday, April 8 to Tuesday, April 22, colorful pictures of eggs will be hidden throughout the children’s section. Pick up a library map, mark the spots where you find the eggs, and enjoy activity sheets that add to the fun. Small prizes will be awarded while supplies last. This is a passive program, so you can drop in anytime during the event. Whether you’re young or just young at heart, this activity is open to all ages!

Sing lively children’s songs, enjoy creative crafts, and listen to engaging stories at our Storytimes and celebrate National Library Week with us! We will have a special Storytime featuring Bingo, the lovable Bernedoodle, at the North Adams Library at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, April 8. In addition, spark your imagination and celebrate libraries at Peebles Library Storytime at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, April 9. Can’t make it to those Storytimes? Join us at 11 a.m., on Thursday, April 10, at the West Union Library. These fun-filled events are perfect for little book lovers!

Moreover, Earth Day Storytime will inspire you to appreciate and care for the planet. Join us at the Manchester Library at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, April 9, or at 5 p.m., on Thursday, April 10, for an engaging exploration of recycling!

Hey teens! Get ready for some serious gaming fun at Video Game Day at the Manchester Library! On Wednesday, April 9, at 3:30 p.m., dive into an afternoon of friendly competition, test out different games, and see who can claim the title of ultimate player. Whether you’re a casual player or a gaming pro, there’s something for everyone. Bring your friends and show off your skills!

For a hands-on adventure, head to the North Adams Library on Wednesday, April 9, at 3 p.m. Kids ages 6 – 11 can create their very own mini Q-tip archery sets while learning about physics and engineering. No registration is needed, so just drop by for a STEAM-powered experience that blends learning with play!

Need a break from the daily hustle? Find relaxation at the Adult Coloring Club at the Manchester Library! Join in at 2:30 p.m., on Friday, April 11, for a peaceful afternoon of

creativity. The library provides the coloring pages, so all you have to do is show up and let your stress fade away. Light refreshments will be available, making it the perfect opportunity to unwind and enjoy some quiet time.

No matter your age or interests, the library has something exciting waiting for you. Gather your friends and family and make the most of these fun and engaging events! Go to adamscolibrary.org for more library news or give us a call! Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.