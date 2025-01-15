Submitted News

The Adams County Youth Rally for December was held on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at the Adams County Christian School. The only competition was the Sword Drill.

The winners of the Primary Sword Drill were: First Place- West Union Christian Union, Second Place- Evergreen Baptist and Third Place- East Liberty.

The winners of the Junior Sword Drill were: First Place- Evergreen Baptist, Second Place- The Word and Third Place- West Union christian Union.

the winners of the Senior Sword Drill were: First Place- Full Life, Second Place- Evergreen Baptist and Third Place- West Union Christian Union.

The total attendance for the rally was 83 and the attendance banner was won by Evergreen Baptist. The banner for highest percent attendance was won by West Union Christian Union.