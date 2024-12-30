Matt’s Take

At 4-8 earlier in the year, if you would’ve told me the Bengals had a chance to make the playoffs in the final week, I would’ve called you crazy. Yes, the slow start along with the McPherson missed kicks and that fourth down penalty vs. the Chiefs will likely keep Burrow out of the playoffs, but let’s enjoy the Broncos victory and stay positive while there is still hope. What’s it going to take to make the playoffs? Let’s dive in:

· On Saturday at 8 p.m., the Bengals must beat the Steelers. The Steelers will likely have nothing to play for, as the Ravens will clinch the AFC North earlier that day when they beat the Browns.

· On Sunday at 4:25 p.m., the Jets must beat the Dolphins or have the game end in a tie. Aaron Rodgers, save this season for Joe.

· On Sunday, also at 4:25 p.m., the Chiefs backups must beat the Broncos. Carson Wentz is starting for Kansas City and I’d be lying if I said I was confident that the Chiefs will win this game.

Will all of this happen this weekend? Probably not, but there is still hope. Burrow, Rodgers and Wentz, we need each of you this weekend to be on your “A” Game.

Facts and Comments

· The Bengals are eight points shy of breaking their all-time franchise record in points scored. How this team isn’t in the playoffs already is truly baffling. Bad luck, bad coaching, bad defense and a bad kicker will do that to a team.

· There is only one team in history to ever play five primetime road games in a season in history. The 2024 Cincinnati Bengals.

· Joe Burrow is the only quarterback in history to have 250+ pass yards and 3+ pass touchdowns in eight straight games. He’s the best football player on the planet. Even if this team misses the playoffs, he is the definition of Most Valuable Player.

· There has been 22 times in NFL history where a quarterback threw for 400+ yards, three touchdowns, and completed 79% of their passes. Three of those occurrences belong to Joe Burrow (more than any other quarterback in history).

· Joe Burrow is the first quarterback in Bengals history to throw for 40+ touchdowns in a season.

· Amarius Mims continues to battle through injury. He gave up zero sacks to Garrett, Watt, Crosby, or Parsons this year. He’s been astounding.

· Ja’Marr Chase still leads the league in receiving yards, receptions, touchdowns, yards per game, YAC, and first downs. We are watching a Hall of Famer in his prime. Enjoy it.

· Trey Hendrickson leads the entire league in sacks (14), tied with Myles Garrett. With pressure from nobody else, what Trey is doing is absurd. He is phenomenal.

· Cade York, I’ve had enough. At this point, we are in four down territory at all times on our end of the field. Forget kicking field goals. Those complaining of not kicking them earlier in the game got to see why York wasn’t on a team during his missed chip shot to end the game.

· I’m tired of MVP awards being given to the quarterback on the team with the best record. Enough with the nonsense. This team would be miserable to watch without Joe. He has better statistics than every other quarterback. Give him what he deserves and give Ja’Marr offensive player of the year.