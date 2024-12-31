By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library is starting the new year with an exciting lineup of programs and activities for all ages, offering fun, creativity, and learning opportunities throughout the community.

Bring your little ones to one of our engaging Storytime sessions, where we will sing songs, create crafts, and enjoy delightful stories. Lemon Storytime will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, at the North Adams Library. We will sing “What Color is the Lemon?” make lemon bookmarks and lemon playdough, and listen to “The Red Lemon” by Bob Staake. Kitten Storytime is set for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, at the Peebles Library. We will sing children’s songs, create a chalk cat craft, and enjoy a read-aloud of “Kitten’s First Full Moon” by Kevin Henkes.

Monkeys Storytime will be hosted at the Manchester Library twice: at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, and at 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 9. We will sing “The Itsy Bitsy Monkey,” make monkey handprints, and hear a read-aloud of “Where’s My Mom?” by Julia Donaldson. Knight Storytime will occur at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, at the West Union Library. We will sing children’s songs, craft unique creations, and listen to “Knight Owl and Early Bird” by Christopher Denise. When you attend Storytime, you will receive an Enrichment Kit containing book recommendations and activities to support phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art development.

Kids aged 6-11 won’t want to miss our After School STEAM Adventures program at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, at the North Adams Library. This session features a hands-on activity where we will create super stretchy, gooey slime that resembles snow — a perfect blend of science and fun.

Gather the family and join us for a cozy winter movie experience at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, at the Manchester Library. Enjoy a heartwarming film filled with music, laughter, and magic — complete with buttery popcorn. Bring your loved ones for an afternoon of singing and laughter.

Teens, it’s time to get crafty! Join us at the Peebles Library at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, for a Resin Craft Workshop. Create your own keychain, necklace, or earrings. All supplies will be provided, so bring your imagination and leave with a one-of-a-kind accessory.

For adults looking to declutter, our Organizing for Small Spaces program will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, at the North Adams Library. Discover practical tips and creative strategies to maximize your living area. Learn about library resources designed to help you achieve your organizational goals and make small spaces more functional.

From creative crafts and scientific explorations to family-friendly films and organizational tips, the Adams County Public Library has something for everyone this January. Mark your calendars and join us for these inspiring events to kick off the new year!

For more event details, visit the library’s online calendar of events or call your local library: West Union Library at 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library at 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library at 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Moreover, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest library news.