SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Garrett Shiveley

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Brent and Becky Shiveley

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Baseball, Soccer. Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball. Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making memories

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making Coach mad

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Walk-off against Eastern

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Nickelback

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Caribbean Islands

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Rush Hour”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Cops

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Gym class

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing video games

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Mel’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

John Cena

FUTURE PLANS:

Undecided