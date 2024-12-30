SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Garrett Shiveley
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Brent and Becky Shiveley
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Baseball, Soccer. Golf
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball. Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making memories
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making Coach mad
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Walk-off against Eastern
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Nickelback
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Caribbean Islands
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Rush Hour”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Cops
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Gym class
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing video games
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Mel’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
John Cena
FUTURE PLANS:
Undecided