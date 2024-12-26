A New Chapter in Advocacy for Southern Ohio Children

Adams County Court has become the central hub for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Adams and Scioto County as the program embarks on an exciting period of growth. This transition marks a pivotal step in providing greater support for abused and neglected children in Southern Ohio.

Under the steadfast leadership of The Honorable Judge Brett Spencer, the program has flourished, with plans to expand into Lawrence County early in 2025. Judge Spencer’s tireless efforts have been instrumental in securing the resources and support needed for this significant expansion. His dedication to improving the lives of children across the region has been widely recognized and appreciated.

Ohio CASA has provided vital fiscal support to enable this growth, reinforcing the importance of strong partnerships in advancing the program’s mission. CASA volunteers advocate for the best interests of vulnerable children in the court system, ensuring their voices are heard and their needs are met.

Cortney Brumley, Executive Director, is a driving force behind the program’s expansion, she has worked diligently to recruit and train additional CASA volunteers. Her efforts have strengthened the network of advocates, ensuring that more children in Adams, Scioto, and soon Lawrence County, will have someone fighting for their futures. Each local program will utilize the support of an assistant director. Kelsey Redmon works as the Adams County assistant director and provides instrumental support to CASA volunteers locally.

“The mission of CASA is to ensure every child has a safe and permanent home,” Brumley said. “Expanding into Lawrence County means we can reach even more children in need and provide them with the advocacy they deserve.”

The expansion into Lawrence County is a testament to the program’s ongoing commitment to Southern Ohio’s children. With dedicated leadership, strong community partnerships, and the unwavering support of Ohio CASA, the future looks brighter for vulnerable youth in the region.

Community members interested in volunteering with CASA can contact the program to learn more about training opportunities and how to make a difference in a child’s life. CASA volunteers are trained guardian ad litems, that are sworn officers of the court. They provide best interest recommendations to the court based on their independent investigation and personalized attention to the child they are appointed.

For more information, visit www.casaofsouthernohio.org