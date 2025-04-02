News Release

Spring brings blooming flowers and sunshine, but it also brings the risk of severe weather. Ohio’s Severe Weather Awareness Week was created to remind Ohioans to prepare for severe weather. AEP Ohio, an American Electric Power company, is reminding customers to review and practice emergency plans.

“Our crews work every day to take steps that will help prevent power outages during severe weather,” said Josh McQueen, AEP Ohio’s emergency preparedness manager. “If severe weather hits and outages occur, our crews are ready to respond. We want our customers to be ready, too — especially the elderly and those who rely on life-supporting equipment and have other medical needs. It is essential to be prepared and know what to do before, during and after extreme weather events.”

AEP Ohio suggests Ohioans follow these five simple tips to help keep themselves and their loved ones safe, prepared and connected in the event of severe weather and power outages:

Tip 1: Plan Ahead

Develop a strategy for emergencies. Identify a safe area ahead of time so everyone knows where to go if severe weather strikes. Include pets in your plan and check with those who are elderly, have health conditions or have young children to make sure they have a plan, too. We strongly encourage customers with life-supporting medical equipment to have a backup power source and an alternate plan in the event of a power outage.

Tip 2: Make an Emergency Kit

Put together an emergency preparedness kit that includes, at a minimum, non-perishable food, water, a flashlight, fresh batteries, a battery-powered radio or television, fully charged portable chargers, a blanket or sleeping bag, a first aid kit and any necessary medications.

Tip 3: Prepare Your Property

Storms can often bring high winds that can easily toss loose objects like lawn furniture, umbrellas and even trampolines across a yard — and potentially into power lines. Before severe weather strikes, secure any items that could become airborne. And if the lights go out, remember to unplug electronics and appliances to protect them when the power is restored.

Tip 4: Stay Away, Stay Alive

Remember, all downed lines are dangerous. They carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. If you encounter a downed line, please stay as far away as possible from it and anything it may be touching. Call 911 or AEP Ohio at 800-672-2231 to report safety hazards.

Tip 5: Stay Connected

If inclement weather causes power outages, it’s easy to stay connected with AEP Ohio to report your outage and receive the latest information. You can sign up for text alerts, visit the outage map and follow on Facebook and X for updates.