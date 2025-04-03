Motorists should prepare for a temporary bridge closure at the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge (US 62) at Maysville beginning April 21 for routine engineering inspections.

Inspections will require a temporary bridge closure beginning April 21 and the inspections should be complete by May 28, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to use the following alternate routes during the inspection period, such as detouring to the William H. Harsha Bridge (US 68) three miles west of Maysville to connect between Kentucky and US 52, US 62, or US 68 in Ohio.