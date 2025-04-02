By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

George Baker officially became the new Chief of Police for the Village of Peebles on February 10, 2025, stepping into the role with over two decades of experience and a strong commitment to community-centered policing.

After serving in Mount Orab since 2000 — where he rose to the position of sergeant and effectively second-in-command — Baker was looking for a new challenge. “I don’t want to say I’m at the sunset, but certainly the fourth quarter of my career,” he said with a smile. “I was looking for an opportunity to try something different.”

He found that opportunity when he saw the posting for the Peebles Police Chief position on LinkedIn and decided to apply. Since being hired, Baker says he’s been met with a warm welcome from the community.

“It’s country out here — in a good way,” he said. “Everybody knows everybody. If you know who to ask, they can find out just about anything. That’s the beauty of small towns. It’s about building trust and relationships.”

Despite having worked in Mount Orab, which recently welcomed a marijuana dispensary, Baker said the challenges of policing are similar regardless of location. “Whether the county’s dry or flowing, people are going to do what they do. The core challenges — drugs, mental health, poverty — they’re the same in Peebles as they are anywhere in Ohio.”

Looking for the rest of the story? Of course you are! Look no further than the April 2 edition of The People’s Defender. Pick up your copy in any village of the county or even better, get your year-long subscription started today and you’ll never miss any of the region’s best news and sports coverage. Call (937) 544-2391 to get the Defender delivered every week right to your mailbox!