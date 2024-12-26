News Release

The Adams County Medical Foundation (ACMF) is pleased to announce it will be awarding six scholarships available to Adams County students pursuing careers in a health care profession. Applications are available now on the Foundation’s website, www.acmedicalfoundation.org.

Three awards of $1,000 each are supported through generous gifts from the families of Dr. Bruce Ashley, Dr. Dale Mathias and Dr. Francis Stevens. In addition, the ACMF will be awarding two $1,000 scholarships. The ACMF scholarships are supported by the generosity of our community and through ACMF’s annual Gala.

A $5,000 scholarship is funded by the family of Esther Moore Chandler who donated over $100,000 to endow a perpetual scholarship to honor the memory of their beloved mother.

Applicants must be a resident of Adams County and enrolled in a regionally accredited institution of higher education pursuing a career in a health care profession. The scholarship can be applied towards tuition, textbooks, and other college fees. Applications shall be returned to the Adams County Medical Foundation, P.O. Box 40, Winchester, OH 45697. The scholarship application deadline is February 1, 2025.