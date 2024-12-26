Several wreaths were sponsored by family members and placed on individual graves, Paul Kennedy was a World War II veteran. His daughters are, left to right, Nancy Rudduck, Debbie Simpson and Patty Wilmoth. (Photo provided)

Submitted News

On a sunny December day, a small crowd gathered at Tranquility Cemetery near Seaman to hear brief remarks and place the wreaths that commemorate each of the branches of the armed forces, the Merchant Marines and those who were POWs or who still remain Missing in Action (MIA). The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve now and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

The Tranquility Cemetery Association, Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633, American Legion Unit 633 Auxiliary, American Legion Unit 633 Junior Auxiliary and American Legion Squadron 633 Sons of the American Legion (SAL) worked together to host the event on Saturday, December 14. Tranquility Cemetery is currently the only location in Adams County to join in the Wreaths Across America (WAA) program.

The WAA program got its start in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company in Maine offered surplus wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery to place in older sections of the cemetery that rarely had visitors. The program grew in leaps and bounds with the help of sponsors, donors, partners and others that contribute to the program. In 2023 over 3 million wreaths were placed at 4,600 participating locations across America. In 2018 WAA was invited to place wreaths at the Normandy American Cemetery in France to remember our fallen World War II heroes.

The wreaths will remain in place at Tranquility through New Years Day and hopefully family and friends of those veterans buried there will take a moment to visit and perhaps place a wreath or flowers. And as the WAA suggests, when you place the flowers or wreath say that veteran’s name out loud and remember their lives and their service to our great country.