Tonette “Toni” D. Walker, born on October 28, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio, embarked on her next great adventure on April 2, 2025. We celebrate the vibrant life of Toni, who graced our lives with her warmth, creativity, and unwavering spirit. She was preceded by her parents, Victor and Alma Jean Delgrosso; son, Matthew Darr; and two brothers, Kevin and Robert Delgrosso.

Toni found joy in the simple pleasures of life—her love for cooking, baking, and gardening reflected her generous heart. She poured her creativity into delicious meals and beautiful gardens, leaving a lasting impression on everyone lucky enough to taste her culinary delights or wander through her blooming sanctuary.

Toni is survived by her daughters, Danielle Kovacs and Faith Darr; five grandchildren, Noah Darr, Caley King, Kayla King, Blake Waller and Carson Kovacs; five great grandchildren; brothers, Victor, Richard, Mike and David Delgrosso; and sister, Linda Delgrosso.

As we honor Toni’s memory, we invite family and friends to join in a celebration of her life to be held at a later date.

Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.