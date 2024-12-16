Kayti May Pollard, 32, near Peebles, Ohio, died Thursday, December 5, 2024, at home. Kayti was born June 14, 1992 in Georgetown. She was preceded in death by grandparents Roy Pollard and Eulla “Penny” Pollard.

Kayti is survived by father, Jody (Dawn) Pollard of Peebles; mother, Evelyn (Hisey) Bennington; one son, Izayiah Reilly of Lynx; one daughter, Bella Blevins of Aberdeen; three brothers, A.J. Pollard, Zack Bennington and Alex Bennington; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Kayti fought cancer for five hard years while she obtained her G.E.D. and entered college. She loved to draw and spend time with family and friends. Her Dad’s home was her happy place.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated.

The Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be at the convenience of the family.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated served the family.

