Michael Ray Stricklett, 48, of West Union, Ohio died December 4, 2024 at the Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe. Michael was born February 1, 1976 in West Union. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Ray Stricklett.

Michael is survived by his mother, Tressie Stricklett of West Union; two sisters, Christina King of Peebles and Julie Brock of West Union; two brothers, Roy Stricklett, Sr. of West Union and Brian Partin of Otway; and several nieces and nephews, Roy Stricklett, Jr. of West Union, Brittany Johnson of Georgetown, Mariah Stricklett of Winchester, Shaniah St. Pierre of Clermont County, Justin Ramsey of Winchester, J.D. Stricklett of West Union, Johnny King of West Union and Haley King of Peebles.

The visitation was held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union with Pastor Boyd Young officiating. The interment was at the Sunshine Ridge Cemetery in Green Township in Adams County.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated served the family.

