John Wayne Spires, 77, of West Union, Ohio died peacefully at home on December 9, 2024. He was born February 28, 1947 in Portsmouth. He was preceded in death by parents John C. Spires and Jessie Hazel (Coldiron) Spires; two brothers, Samuel Delphon Spires and Jimmy Dale Spires; first wife, Donna Sue (Lane) Spires; and daughter, Elizabeth Samone Streetman.

John Wayne is survived by spouse, Dawnita (Adams) Spires; son, John Wayne Spires II; daughter, Schannan (Brian) Watson; stepson, Charles Russell Johnson; seven grandchildren, Robert (Haley) Dryden, Ryan (Adison) Dryden, Kali (Riley) Saelens, Billy and Jessie Streetman and Hunter and Taylor Johnson; and three great grandchildren, Mia and Brooks Saelens and Reese Dryden.

John Wayne was a retired riverboat captain for 48 years on the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers. He was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam Era (two tours) and received a Purple Heart Award. John Wayne was a lifetime member of the V.F.W., a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Maysville, Kentucky and a member of the F.A. & M. Rome Lodge #535 in Stout.

The visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The Memorial Service is at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 29,2024, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. Pastor John Greenlee will officiate and the Inurnment will be at the Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

Friends and family can sign condolences at www.LaffertyFuneralHome.com.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.