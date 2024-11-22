Submitted News

Makenna Taylor, a West Union Junior High School student, was awarded a $30 gift card donated from Snappy Tomato Pizza (Seaman location) for her reflective writing about a career in Journalism.

The Career Connections class at West Union allows students to research various careers and connect with community professionals to learn different career pathways. Ryan Applegate from the People’s Defender was invited to speak to the students about his life and career in journalism. After listening to Mr. Applegate, the students asked questions and then were challenged to write a reflective paper on what they learned.

The Career Connections class collaborates with community professionals, agencies, and educators to support research for students learning their many career options. Thanks to Snappy’s in Seaman, The People’s Defender, Ryan Applegate, Miss Cora (Language Arts), Mr. Womelsdorf (Career Connections), Miss Scott (Language Arts and School Newspaper), junior high and high school students, and the GRIT Project for collaborating on this project. A special thanks to Makenna on a job well done!