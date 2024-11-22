Melissa S. “Misi” Griffith, age 48 of Peebles, passed away Wednesday morning, November 20, 2024 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. She was born May 18, 1976 in Hillsboro, the daughter of Richard Newman of Peebles and Linda Griffith of Hillsboro.

Misi attended the Living Springs Community Church and was an administrative assistant at Southern State Community College in Hillsboro for several years. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 25 years, D.J. Griffith, whom she married on May 29, 1999 in Hillsboro. She is also survived by four children, Katelyn Webb of Hillsboro, Jenny (Jacob) Miller of Leesburg, Tanner (Megan) Griffith of Hillsboro and Harley (Dylan) Elliott of Peebles; three grandchildren, Kennedy, Gatlyn and Ryker; her father-in-law, Donald Griffith, Sr. of Hillsboro; two step-brothers, Shane (Ashley) Creek of Sabina and Nick (Alicia) Creek of Kentucky; two sisters-in-law, Rainee (Brent) Angles of Hillsboro and Angie (Allen) Fetner of Iowa; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Misi was preceded in death by a brother, B.G. Prater, and her mother-in-law, Joyce Griffith.

A visitation will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. on Tuesday November 26, 2024 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro, when a funeral service will begin. Kraig Walker will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family at 221 Mitchell Road, Peebles, Ohio 45660 or the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd. Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.