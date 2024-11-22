Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio is hosting an upcoming Adams County Food for All mobile pantry for Adams County residents in need of food on Tuesday, November 26.

Catholic Charities is partnering with the local community and distributing food at the Adams County Fairgrounds, 836 Boyd Avenue in West Union. Food distribution is from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. All families in need from the county are welcome to attend. Picture ID is required for registration and once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Any questions, please call (513) 672-3720.