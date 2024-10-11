Holly Johnson one of six recipients of FAO Jenco Award

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A lifetime of service. That small phrase so accurately defines the life of Holly Johnson, former Adams County Economic Director and now one of the six 2024 recipients of the Jenco Award, presented by the Foundation of Appalachian Ohio.

The Jenco Awards, a partnership between the Jenco Foundation Fund and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), recognize and celebrate Appalachian Ohio residents who go above and beyond in service to others outside their paid positions. Each recipient, nominated by fellow community members, exemplifies the difference we can all make when we give time, talent and passion to helping our neighbors and building community.

“Through their service, visionary leadership and caring nature, all of these individuals make the lives of others, their communities and our world better,” said Michelle Shively MacIver, Jenco Foundation committee member. “Their impact will be felt for generations and inspires each of us to make a difference in our daily lives.”

Born and raised in Adams County, Johnson is well-known for bettering the lives of fellow Adams Countians, always asking: “How can I help you today?” When she isn’t personally offering her help to anyone who crosses her path, Johnson is giving her time, energy and servant’s heart to Adams County organizations working to improve local quality of life.

“Upon receiving notification of my selection as one of the 2024 Jenco Award winners, I was initially taken aback,” said Johnson. “The recognition for visionary leadership and volunteer community service, which the award symbolizes, is deeply humbling. To be acknowledged alongside five others in the Appalachian region of the state is a true honor. I am sincerely grateful for being chosen for this esteemed award and wish to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the people who nominated me and wrote letters on my behalf.”

Johnson’s lists of accomplishments or “services” is more than impressive, making her more than deserving of any recognition. Johnson served for nine years on the Adams County Children Services board and most recently joined the board at Koda House, a new Christ-centered youth home being developed in Adams County. She also serves as president of the boards of the Adams County Homeless Shelter and Interfaith House, a local food pantry. Last year, Johnson was appointed to the Adams County Library Board – a dream of hers – and has been instrumental in securing funding for the expansion of summer reading programs.

“I am grateful for the servant’s heart that my mother instilled in me,” Johnson explained. “I have always felt that if serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you. Making a positive difference in someone’s life daily, including your own, brings great joy and reward. Service, characterized by selflessly aiding others, embodies empathy and benevolence. This can manifest in various ways, from voluntary work to simple everyday acts of kindness. Imagine if everyone contributed to the betterment of society and created positivity. What a profound change that would be in our world, both for the individuals and the society at large.”

“I want to teach my grandchildren to have a servant’s heart, and the best way to do that is by setting an example through my actions. I want them to understand that life can change in an instant, and they may need help someday. And I hope someone with a smile and a servants heart is there to help and show compassion.”

One of the things that Johnson is most proud of is something she is part of that honors her father’s life and military service, the establishment of the Roland Johnson Memorial Scholarship.

Johnson and her son, Casey Kirker, who is also a veteran, felt compelled to express their gratitude to the Unit 633 Auxiliary in Seaman. The Auxiliary had been a source of immense joy and companionship for Roland, and Holly remarked, “The Auxiliary meant everything to my Dad. They contribute significantly to the community, and we noticed that they didn’t have a scholarship program.” Following Roland’s funeral, the Auxiliary hosted a luncheon for the family, during which Holly and Kirker discussed the idea of establishing a scholarship program.

Together with Eric Newman, post commander, and Auxiliary Unit 633 in Seaman, Johnson and Kirker collaborated to establish the Roland Johnson Memorial Scholarship. Kirker attributed the inception of the scholarship to his mother and expressed his endorsement of the initiative. He said, “It preserves his legacy, and the positive influence of veterans on the younger generation is truly remarkable.”

The Jenco Foundation and the Jenco Awards uphold the legacy of Father Lawrence Martin Jenco, a Roman Catholic priest who dedicated his life to serving others. In 1985, Father Jenco was kidnapped while serving as director of Catholic Relief Services in Lebanon and spent 19 months in captivity. Even in confinement, Father Jenco continued to serve, providing a listening ear for other detainees, including journalist Terry Anderson.

In 2001, Anderson founded the Jenco Foundation to honor the legacy of his friend. In 2011, the Jenco Foundation joined FAO as an endowment, ensuring that Father Jenco’s legacy would live on in perpetuity. The Jenco Awards celebrate individuals who, like Father Jenco, have made a difference through community service and visionary leadership.

Joining Johnson as 2024 Jenco Award recipients are Margaret “Peggy” Adams of Guernsey County, Robert Black of Scioto County, Patty Summers of Mahoning County, Mike Workman of Morgan County and Shannon Yochum of Highland County.