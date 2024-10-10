By Tom Cross

Saturday, October 5 saw the second annual Ohio River Monster Catfish Challenge held at Island Creek Boat Ramp near Manchester. The weather was perfect and those that participated remarked how well the tournament was run and the good time they had spending the day on the Ohio River.

Anglers could launch at several ramps along the river but were required to be at the weigh-in at Island Creek Boat Ramp by 4:30 p.m.

A total of 58 teams participated in the tournament, drawing several fishermen from across state lines including Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky and Indiana. Of the 58 teams, 46 teams turned in fish, only 12 teams reported no catches. There was a total of 121 catfish caught, the largest being a 38-pound blue catfish. The winning team weighed in three fish for a combined weight of 75.70 pounds. The second-place team weighed three fish that total 74.60 pounds, and the third-place team had a combined three fish weight of 56.70 pounds. The first-place team took home a check for $5,017. The big fish netted an additional $1,160 for the lucky anglers.

All fish were kept alive and released back into the Ohio River within minutes of being weighed. Most fish were caught using skip jack or shad, and according to tournament director Kevin Walters, most fish were caught anchored over structure or using planer boards.

Walters said next year’s tournament will again be held on the first Saturday in October.