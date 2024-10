Nancylee W. Preston (nee Westerman), wife of the late Robert Hidy Preston, loving mother of Margie (William) Pfeil, Cindy (Jeffrey) Cates and the late Richard.

Though she was named Nancylee she was always called “Pud”. Volunteerism was an active part of her life. She will be missed more than words can say. Extraordinary life well lived.

Memorials can be made to the Church 180 Food Pantry, Adams County.

A private service will be held.