Ohio Governor Mike DeWine yesterday declared a state of emergency in Scioto County, announced State Rep. Justin Pizzulli (R-Scioto County). Scioto County is one of four Ohio counties in which a state of emergency was declared.

On September 27, Scioto County experienced severe weather that resulted in flooding, power outages and damage from downed trees.

“I appreciate the Governor’s swift response to the damage Scioto County currently faces as a result of the storms last weekend,” said Pizzulli. “It’s important that we rally together as a community as we work to rebuild what was impacted.”

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency is currently working with County Emergency Management Agencies to assess damage and offer assistance where it’s needed.