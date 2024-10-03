Press Release

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Development and TourismOhio have announced the expansion of the Ohio Historical Underground Railroad Trail in honor of September’s designation as International Underground Railroad Month.

“The path of the Underground Railroad through Ohio was pivotal in leading many enslaved African Americans toward freedom, and we must ensure that this history continues to be passed down to future generations,” said Governor DeWine. “By nearly doubling the number of must-see historic sites along Ohio’s Underground Railroad Trail, we hope more residents and visitors will explore the parts of the state where this history was made.” The statewide trail debuted in 2023 with 25 stops across the state. This year’s iteration of the Ohio Historical Underground Railroad trail has expanded to include 40 locations. As with last year’s trail, additional relevant sites and places of interest are mentioned on the trail map to encourage visitors to extend their stay and explore new branches of Ohio’s Underground Railroad history.

To View the trail in its entirety, go to https://ohio.org/home/ugrrtrail/ohio-historical-underground-railroad-trail.

“Supporting the preservation and celebration of Ohio’s rich history is a key focus for us,” said Lydia Mihalik, Director of the Ohio Department of Development, which oversees TourismOhio. “The Ohio Historical Underground Railroad Trail is a testament to the dedication of organizations and destinations working to honor our past. Whether you’re new to Ohio or a longtime resident, this trail offers an opportunity to uncover and appreciate a vital part of our state’s history.”

“Ohio’s communities each have their own unique connections to the broader story of the Underground Railroad,” said State Tourism Director Sarah Wickham. “TourismOhio is proud to partner with local organizations throughout the state, ensuring that these significant historical stories are preserved and shared.”

Local and county convention and visitor bureaus were consulted for recommendations after the initial launch of the trail in September 2023. Sites were selected based on their focus on Ohio’s Underground Railroad sites or direct relation to either the Underground Railroad or known abolitionists in Ohio. Additional consideration was given to sites that are open to the public, host tours, and provide educational or experiential elements for visitors. Historical markers, Civil War sites, private homes, and/or sites not open to the public were not considered for the trail.

“Having these two sites included in the Ohio Historical Underground Railroad Trail brings recognition to the historic role Adams County played in the Underground Railroad and the road to freedom,” said Tom Cross, Executive Director of the Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau. “Other sites too are being considered for the National Underground Trail which will further cement Adams Conty’s role during this time in history.”

Those interested in learning more about Ohio’s Underground Railroad legacy can visit the trail’s page at Ohio.org/UGRRTrail or download the map directly, here.

Operating within the Ohio Department of Development, TourismOhio works to showcase all Ohio has to offer as a place of adventure, a place of promise, and the place for you.

The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio’s people, places, and businesses. Learn more about our work at development.ohio.gov.