Submitted News

The Adams County Community Foundation announced the creation of the First State Bank Dan Ferguson Scholarship Fund by the bank to honor their long time, respected employee who passed away in July.

Daniel Ferguson began his career early in information technology and joined First State Bank in 2006, helping them grow from five local branches to 17 locations spanning Ohio and Kentucky. Daniel served as IT Manager, Assistant Vice- President and most recently as Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Daniel played a key role in the continuing growth and success of First State Bank.

First State Bank has established this scholarship fund in memory of Daniel. The fund is administered by the Adams County Community Foundation.

According to President Paul Worley the Adams County Community Foundation will begin accepting scholarship applications on November 1. Worley said the process is easy, go to accfo.org and click on ‘Scholarship Application’ at the bottom of the page. Applications will be accepted until February 25, 2025.

Anyone can contribute to the First State Bank Dan Ferguson Scholarship Fund through the Adams County Community Foundation website at accfo.org or by mailing a check to PO Box 185, West Union, Ohio, 45693, or by calling (937) 544-8659.

The Foundation accepts donations of cash, securities, retirement distributions, and all types of real estate.