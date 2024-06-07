Press Release

The Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) proudly announces the addition Heather Winder, a Family Nurse Practitioner, to its esteemed team of healthcare professionals at ACRMC Family Medicine in West Union.

Bringing a unique blend of skill and dedication, Family Nurse Practitioner Heather Winder earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Northern Kentucky University. She stands as a testament to hard work and a commitment to healthcare excellence, certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and licensed as an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse in the State of Ohio.

“We are delighted to welcome Heather Winder, an Adams County native to our West Union team,” remarked Alan Bird, Chief Executive Officer of the Adams County Regional Medical Center. “Her understanding our patient’s needs and lifestyles paired with her educational background and dedication to community-centered care align perfectly with our mission, further bolstering our commitment to providing the best healthcare to residents.”

Family Nurse Practitioner Heather Winder emphasizes the value of healthcare provision, stating, “My priority is to forge meaningful connections with our patients and partner with them for better health outcomes. Drawing from my experience as a Registered Nurse and being a Case Manager, assisting in surgeries, I offer comprehensive care and compassion to individuals of all ages.”

ACRMC Family Medicine in West Union provides a range of services for patients of all ages, including family medicine, women’s health, pediatrics, imaging, podiatry, orthopedics, diabetes management, and laboratory services. With multiple locations across Adams and Brown counties, ACRMC is committed to delivering quality healthcare services to the community.

Family Nurse Practitioner Heather Winder is now accepting new patients at ACRMC Family Medicine in West Union, welcoming walk-ins. To schedule an appointment or learn more about our comprehensive services, please contact ACRMC Family Medicine in West Union at (937) 550-3657 or visit our website at acrmc.com/clinics.