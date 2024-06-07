By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The U.S. National Arm Wrestling Championships were held April 6-7 at Hollywood Gaming in Dayton with 488 entries in the tournament.

Arm wrestlers from Adams and Brown County were among those competing, and bringing home victory medals.

The locals who competed did their training at the Power Source Gym in Decatur, Ohio, owned by Mike Truitt.

Locals who brought home hardware included:

• Mike Truitt, second in the Left Handed and third in the Right Handed 172-pound Ultra Master’s class.

• Ethan Wright of Decatur placed first in the Left Handed and second in the Right Handed 154 pound, 15-year old weight class

• Larry Fithen of Ripley placed second in the Right Handed Senior Grand Master’s Super Heavyweight class

• Matt Stout of Winchester placed third in the 209-pound Left Handed Grand Master’s class

• Brett Cooper of Russellville, placed second in the 209 pound right handed Master’s class.

• Wyatt Manning of Russellville placed second in the Right Handed 16-18 year old, 154 pound class

• Sam Cooper placed third in the Ultra Master’s Right Handed Super Heavyweight class

Other arm wrestling tournaments taking place soon will include the Ripley Lions Club Fourth of July Festival on June 29 and the Midwest Arm Wrestling Championships at the Adams County Fair on July 13.