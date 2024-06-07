Submitted News

Eros Dunkin, a North Adams eighth grade student, has been announced as the $200 first place trophy winner in the 16th annual National Rubber Band Contest for Young Inventors (https://www.uakron.edu/polymer/agpa-k12outreach/rubberbandcontest/).

Each year, students across the nation take on the challenge to design and create a working invention or artwork that incorporates at least one rubber band. It was created in 2008 by the Akron Global Polymer Academy (an outreach division of the School of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering at The University of Akron) to interest students in STE(A)M (Education Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics).

There are two contest divisions: the Art and Leisure Division and a Science and Engineering Division. Eros’s invention qualified in the Science and Engineering Division, he calls it the “Reboundary”, created to make parking cars less stressful by signaling drivers not to move past the driveway’s edge.

Eros said, “My inspiration came from watching people struggle to park without driving over the driveway’s edge and into a garden or lawn.” With car manufacturers adding a centimeter every two years to the size of their cars, this problem is not going away. Eros’s “Reboundary” is a low-cost, low-tech aid to driveway parking for well under $50.00 and its components are recyclable.

Learn about his invention at https://youtu.be/LxZB5heia9A