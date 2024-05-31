By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It will be the third head coach in three seasons for the Ripley High School varsity boys basketball squad and the newest hire to take the reins of the Blue Jays will be a familiar face to hoops fans in Adams County. 20o7 West Union High School grad Jeremy Bennington was recently approved by the Ripley Board of Education to take over the program in the 2024-25 season.

In his playing days at WUHS, Bennington was a First Team All-District selection and helped lead the Dragons to back-to-back sectional titles. He then went on to successful college careers at southern State and Shawnee State, where he was a two-time All-Conference player. Bennington also played semi-pro basketball in Kentucky and also played professionally overseas, and now will be headed to the sidelines in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

“I have been trying to come back to the area for some time now and help give back in ways that I would’ve needed as a kid,” said Bennington. “Throughout the last five or six years I have come back to Adams/Brown County in some fashion to help the kids in basketball. What began as me coming back as a player and helping different teams out at open gyms, practices or their youth camps led to training those same kids in the summer times. The more this grew I began to add weekly workout clinics for the youth which in turn led to me putting together my own youth summer league a few years ago.”

“I have been in and out of the area the past couple of years, looking for the right opportunity to be able to move back and teach/coach full time to engage more and more kids through basketball. Within that search, I came across Ripley’s current situation through a friend who was pivotal in making all of this happen. Through numerous phone calls, texts, emails and meetings with the administration at Ripley High School, I couldn’t have found a better opportunity and fit. They welcomed me with open arms and made me feel like I was wanted and that I could make a big difference there.”

The Blue Jays have struggled in recent seasons but their new head man is confident that he can get things pointed in the right direction.

“Ultimately taking over a program that has been in a down state for a couple/few years is nothing I am afraid of,” said Bennington. “New and difficult challenges excite me and it gives me the opportunity to show what all I have to offer to. Our focus will be on building a strong, disciplined program where fundamentals and teamwork are paramount. I’ll be installing from the ground up through all levels a new culture of accountability and perseverance, emphasizing both athletic and personal growth. With the support of the school, community and these athletes, I am confident that we can transform our program into one that consistently competes and excels.”