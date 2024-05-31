Paddlefest 2024

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

I love it when I google kayaking and MoonDoggie LIVERee immediately comes up. It’s exciting to see a business start, strive and then begin to thrive despite Mother Nature’s curveballs as of late.

“Come hell or high water,” MoonDoggie LIVERee owner Nikki Gerber perseveres as she promotes tourism and an active lifestyle and prepares for another kayaking season on Brush Creek. “Spring definitely sprung in 2024, and it may not have started just as envisioned, but it was just how it was supposed to be! Looking at our huge and beautiful skies out here, especially on stormy days, you can see the storms passing. Season four will be the best, especially since The Appalachian Front just launched. So, we look forward to seeing everyone at The Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition fourth Annual Paddlefest, and soon MoonDoggie will be your one-stop shop to hike, paddle and roll,” said Gerber.

One of the most anticipated events of the season, The Fourth Annual Paddlefest, is set to take place on Saturday, June 29. This event, sponsored by the Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition, is a true testament to the spirit of our community. Coordinator Debbie Ryan, along with members Gerber and Holly Johnson, sat down to discuss this inspiring event. Their vibrant and animated conversation left this reporter feeling a part of something bigger, ready to embrace the great outdoors with fellow community members.

Gerber said, “We want to promote an active and healthy lifestyle.” Ryan piggybacked, “Right here in Adams County!” She elaborated, “While this is a fundraiser for the Adams County Health & Wellness Coalition, we wanted to promote the beauty and biodiversity of our county and create an event that would get people outside, give them an opportunity to be physically active, and enjoy the beauty we have right here around us.” The Coalition continues to facilitate activities to keep Adams Countians active.

Participants can register on the day of the event at 9 a.m. but are encouraged to preregister online at https://tinyurl.com/yvd872t4 or drop off a registration form at the Adams County Senior Center by June 28. The registration fee is $25 and it goes back into the county as match funds for other health and wellness programs. Participants will receive goodie bags.

Bring your kayak or a kayak rented from MoonDoggie. The launch is at 10 a.m., starting at the bridge on State Route 125 and ending at noon at MoonDoggie LIVERee, where food vendors will be waiting to nourish the hard-paddling kayakers. Pre-ordering your meal is appreciated to ensure enough for everyone who wants to partake.

Johnson summed up the event, “It is such a fun day to participate in an event that brings attention to the critical importance of water safety, showcases the beauty of local outdoor activities, and raises funds to support the community of Adams County. It is a truly remarkable and rewarding experience.”