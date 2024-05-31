Submitted News

The West Union High School Academic Team had another successful year in the Adams/Brown High School Academic League, after the last few years of almost having perfect records. This year the team ended the season with an impressive 6 – 0 record, beating some equally impressive teams from the surrounding area.

The season opener against North Adams had West Union on top with 56 and North Adams, coached by Mr. Darryl Porter, with 37. That same night West Union also took on neighboring school Peebles, coached by Mr. Wyatt Gleadle, with a 63 points to Peebles’ 37 points. The team ended their season with another win over Whiteoak.

West Union was invited to the Cedarville Invitational on March 23. By participating in this tournament, West Union has the chance to qualify for the High School National Championship Tournament. The team is looking forward to branching out and creating a Junior High Team in the near future.

Team members included seniors Gracelyn Spires, Brandt Seaman and Zachary Saunders, juniors Tristine Newman, Makayla Setty and Hunter Davis, sophomore Andrew Creamer and Buzzer Keeper Samson Strong, an eighth grader. The team was coached by Mrs. Alicia Chamblin.

This year’s success was a team effort, Seaman always came in clutch for the historical dates and math facts. Saunders, Newman and Setty would cover in the fine arts and literature sections. Creamer and Davis would be there for those questions that came out of nowhere with their overall general knowledge of current events and pop culture. Spires would kill it in the ABC round. Then our hype man Samson Strong made sure our buzzers worked and our general morale was always at an all time high.

Thank you to all that made this league possible and the future looks bright for West Union High School Academic Team