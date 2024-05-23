Welcome Joe Luigi’s Pizza

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The ultimate comfort food is pizza and there is a new pizza place in Adams County. Welcome Joe Luigi’s Pizza to Seaman, Ohio. Taking the former Giovanni’s spot, owners and new West Union residents Kim and Maher David are excited to be in Adams County and offer their pizza-making skills.

Maher is a restaurant veteran with over 40 years of experience, and his wife Kim, also a real estate agent, has joined in the last 25 years. Maher worked at his parents’, Nabih and Sumaya David’s restaurant, Bells Lane Cafeteria in Eastgate when it opened in 1975. His parents also started the Country Inn franchise. Maher and Kim formerly owned Joe Luigi’s and The Omelet House in Clermont County and hope someday to add an Omelet House to their new county of residence.

The Davids opened their first restaurant at Eastgate in 2005, Mahson’s Family Restaurant. The restaurant’s name later changed to The Omelet House. Their first Joe Luigi’s Pizza opened in 2014. Because Maher had major surgery, they sold their restaurants, and Kim laughed as she shared that he was considering retirement.

Maher and Kim started working on the new Seaman location in February and planned to be ready to serve on Thursday, May 16. So by the time you read this article, you can order pizza.

Joe Luigi’s Pizza is a family affair with the Davids and their two sons, Matthew and Mahson. The Davids are community-minded and plan on being very involved in their new setting. About their pizza, Kim proudly said the dough is fresh and homemade, and their most famous pizza is the Goetta Pizza. They will also add a touch of sweetness by selling locally-made desserts. Their shop will open Tuesday through Saturday from 2 – 8 p.m., and service will be picked up or delivered through DoorDash.

The David family is happy to be on a farm in West Union and is enjoying their new home. Maher said, “It’s one of the prettiest places I’ve seen in Ohio,” Kim echoed, “Everyone is so friendly.”

Ready to try the new pizza in town? Visit Joe Luigi’s Pizza at 6918 Tri-County Road in Seaman or call to order at (937) 695-6040. They can’t wait to serve you!